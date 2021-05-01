An unidentified body of a man was found from a nullah passing near small estate in Nishatabad police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :An unidentified body of a man was found from a nullah passing near small estate in Nishatabad police limits.

According to police, the people of the area spotted a body in the nullah and informed the police.

Police with the help of Rescue-1122 team fished out the body and shifted it to the mortuary at Allied Hospital.

According to SHO Nishatabad police Afzal Cheema, the feet of the body were tied with rope and someone threw it in nullah after murdering.

Further investigation was underway, said police.