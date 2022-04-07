The body of a man was found from a roadside in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from a roadside in the area of People's Colony police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby spotted the body of a 45-year-old man lying near Gate Chowk at Sitiana Road and informed the police.

The Rescue officials rushed to the spot and handed it over to area police, who were trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict, who may have died due to overdose of drugs. However, real causes of his death would be known after the postmortem, police spokesman said.