FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from an under-construction bridge in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body lying near Chak No 185-RB and informed the Rescue-1122.

They handed over the body to area police, which was later on identified as Maqsood Ahmad (58) of Chak No.196-RB.