Man's Body Found Hanging In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

According to a private news channel, the body kept hanging from a bridge for several hours as it was not visible due to dense fog in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) As per details, the deceased man whose body was retrieved from the bridge has been identified as Umar, a resident of Mardan's Katlang area.

As per details, the deceased man whose body was retrieved from the bridge has been identified as Umar, a resident of Mardan’s Katlang area.

The police initially reported the youth's suicide, and an investigation is underway. The family is still unaccounted for, and the hospital administration also suggests it might be a suicide based on the initial findings.

