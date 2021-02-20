UrduPoint.com
Man's Body Found In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Mithaiwala Chowk and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

During initial interrogation, the corpse was identified as Manzoor (35) son of Abdul Ghafoor Changar resident of Tona Bhattian.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

