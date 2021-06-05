UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man's Body Found In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

Man's body found in Faisalabad

The body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Gulberg police station.

A spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Marzipura and informed the area police.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem, while investigation was under progress to ascertain whereabouts of the deceased.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Young Man Progress Gulberg From

Recent Stories

3 girls among 10 abducted in Faisalabad

55 seconds ago

CM grieved at death of SB John

56 seconds ago

Cloth factory gutted in Faisalabad

58 seconds ago

ADCG inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Kasur

59 seconds ago

CPO dispels police negligence in kidnap-cum-murder ..

1 minute ago

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.