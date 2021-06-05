(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Gulberg police station.

A spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Marzipura and informed the area police.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem, while investigation was under progress to ascertain whereabouts of the deceased.