Man's Body Found In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Gulberg police station.
A spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Marzipura and informed the area police.
The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem, while investigation was under progress to ascertain whereabouts of the deceased.