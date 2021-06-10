Body of a young man was found from a deserted place near Jhal Chowk in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from a deserted place near Jhal Chowk in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Jhal Chowk and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigationfor the identification and search of family.