Man's Body Found In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali 7 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of Sitiana police station.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place outside Chak No 34-GB and informed the area police.
The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem and launched investigation for identification of the dead man.