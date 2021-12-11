(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The body of a man was found from a deserted place near Railway Station Jhumra Road in the area of Sahianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place near Railway Station Jhumra Road in the area of Sahianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a body lying at a deserted place near Sahianwala Railway Station at Jhumra Road and informed the police.

The police assumed the body which was later on identified as 27-year-old Farooq resident of Chak No.153-RB Parokian. He was reportedly abducted one day ago.

The police sent the body to mortuary while further investigation was under progress.