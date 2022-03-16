Man's Body Found In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 04:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The body of a youth was found from a deserted place near Sammundri Road in Batala Colony police limits on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said some passersby informed police about the body. The police tookthe body into custody and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.
Later, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Khan.