FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The body of a youth was found from a deserted place near Sammundri Road in Batala Colony police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said some passersby informed police about the body. The police tookthe body into custody and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.

Later, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Khan.