Man's Body Found In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place on Jaranwala Road and informed the area police.
The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification was under progress, he added.