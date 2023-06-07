UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place on Jaranwala Road and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification was under progress, he added.

