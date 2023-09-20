Open Menu

Man's Body Found In Faislabad

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Man's body found in Faislabad

Body of a young man was found from a footpath in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Body of a young man was found from a footpath in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that body of a 35-year-old man was lying on a footpath on Narwala Road when the passersby witnessed it and informed the police.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for his identification was under progress, he added.

