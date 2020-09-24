(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The body of a man, identified as Ali Raza (30), was found in fields near his house in village Palora Kalan here on Thursday.

Police said that unknown persons apparently tortured the man to death and threw pieces of his body to spread fear in the area.

No reason for the brutal murder could be ascertained immediately.

Victim was father of two minor children. Police shifted the body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Kotli Said Amir police have registered a case.