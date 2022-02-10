A body of man was found lying near the pulley in the village Handal,KotRadha Kishan

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A body of man was found lying near the pulley in the village Handal,KotRadha Kishan.

Police said here on Thursday that passerby spotted a body and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and took the body into custody.The victim was identified as Imran (40) r/o Rati Pindi village.

Police shifted the body to hospital while further investigation was underway.