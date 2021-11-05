Man's Body Found In The Area Of Batala Colony Police Station
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.
A police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 40-year-old man lying near Waris Pura and informed the police.
The police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation for his identification.