The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 40-year-old man lying near Waris Pura and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation for his identification.