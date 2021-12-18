Man's Body Found In The Area Of Batala Colony Police Station
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:05 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place in Waris Pura and informed the area police.
The police recovered the body and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for identification was underway.