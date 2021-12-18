Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place in Waris Pura and informed the area police.

The police recovered the body and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for identification was underway.