The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

A spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Butt Chowk Lakkar Mandi at Jhang Road and informed the Rescue-1122.

The rescue team took the body into custody, which was later on identified as 30-year-old Azam. Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person and he might have died due to non-availability of drugs.

The area police started investigation.