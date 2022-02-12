UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found In The Area Of Jhang Bazaar Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Man's body found in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

A spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Butt Chowk Lakkar Mandi at Jhang Road and informed the Rescue-1122.

The rescue team took the body into custody, which was later on identified as 30-year-old Azam. Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person and he might have died due to non-availability of drugs.

The area police started investigation.

