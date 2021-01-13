UrduPoint.com
Man's Body Recovered From Canal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:51 PM

Dead body of a young man was recovered from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Dead body of a young man was recovered from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating on surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 31/G-B and informed the Rescue 1122 and area police.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the corpse from canal while the police started investigating by taking it into custody.

