SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found in the standing water of fields at Jhangi Shah Khaki Satrah Road, tehsil Pasrur.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the body of 65-year-old Abdul Hameed was found in the standing water in the fields. The body was handed to the local police.

According to the relatives, the person was mentally retarded.