MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An old man's body was recovered from the forest within the limits of Thana Chowk Azam.

The deceased was identified as Rana Riyasat Ali, a resident of Ward No. 3 of district Layyah.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Hospital. Police said heirs of the deceased were contacted to inform about the the death incident.

He said investigation was under way to ascertain if it was a murder, a suicide, or a natural death.