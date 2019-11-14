Man's Body Recovered From Shabqadar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A body was found in the fields of Ocha Wala of Shabqadar area in Charsadda district on Thursday.
Police said the diseased was identified as Noor Ullah son of Shakir, a resident of Atkay village, Charsadda who had bullet wounds on his body.
Police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Shabqada for post-mortem and started further investigation.