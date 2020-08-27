The body of a man drowned in River Panjkora was retrieved from waters by local people and Civil Defense personnel near Khaal area of Lower Dir district on Thursday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The body of a man drowned in River Panjkora was retrieved from waters by local people and Civil Defense personnel near Khaal area of Lower Dir district on Thursday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Ahmad (35), resident of Warai tehsil adding the body was shifted to THQ Timergara for medico legal formalities.

Later, relatives of the deceased received the body from the hospital and shifted it to Warai for burial.