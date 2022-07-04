(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A throat slit dead body of old person who lived detached from his relatives in a graveyard was found in Latifabad unit 9 in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to the police, the slain 65 years old found dead in the graveyard was identified as Muhammad Akram who was not married.

The police said his throat was slit with some sharp object while the suspects still remain unidentified.

The dead body was shifted to Government Bhitai Hospital but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Separately, the dead body of a man aged around 40 years was found from Akram canal in Husri area.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.