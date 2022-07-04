UrduPoint.com

Man's Body With Throat Slit Found In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

A throat slit dead body of old person who lived detached from his relatives in a graveyard was found in Latifabad unit 9 in Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A throat slit dead body of old person who lived detached from his relatives in a graveyard was found in Latifabad unit 9 in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to the police, the slain 65 years old found dead in the graveyard was identified as Muhammad Akram who was not married.

The police said his throat was slit with some sharp object while the suspects still remain unidentified.

The dead body was shifted to Government Bhitai Hospital but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Separately, the dead body of a man aged around 40 years was found from Akram canal in Husri area.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Police Married Hyderabad Man FIR From Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

4 minutes ago
 Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilia ..

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

4 minutes ago
 Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell h ..

Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell hit Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public in ..

Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public interest projects

4 minutes ago
 Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukrain ..

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

7 minutes ago
 Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching W ..

Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.