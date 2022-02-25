(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The bullet-riddled body of a man hailing from Shaheen Muslim Town here was found in Bara Khwar, Canal Road here on Friday morning.

According to police, the man identified as Khan Afzal (34) had left for his in-laws' home in Shabqadar to bring back his second wife however unidentified assailants shot him several times in the way and threw his body near Bara Khwar.

Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of brother of the deceased, Muhammad Anwar and started investigation.