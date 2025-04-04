Man’s Corps Found From House:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man was found in an abandoned house in the Bismillah Park area,near Sillanwali road, on Friday.
According to police, residents of nearby house alerted the Factory Area police after detecting a foul odor coming from the house.
Upon investigation, the police recovered the body and shifted to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for a postmortem examination.
Later, the deceased was identified as Amjad,who had been missing for two days.
The police launched an inquiry to determine whether the death was a result of murder or suicide.
