SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A man lost his hand while working on a chaff-cutter for preparing fodder for his cattle in Chhota Saidra village, Saidpur Road.

According to rescue spokesperson, 25-year-old Amir lost his right hand. He was provided the first aid by Rescue-1122 personnel and shifted to the local hospital in a critical condition.