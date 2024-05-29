The handcuffed body of a man, who went missing two days ago, has been found on Link-road near the Zarkani area in the limits of Daraban police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The handcuffed body of a man, who went missing two days ago, has been found on Link-road near the Zarkani area in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to police, Alqama son of Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Mohallah Bakhtiyar in Daraban Tehsil reported to Daraban police that he received information through a phone call that unknown assailants killed his 27-year-old brother Sarmad Sufyan on Link-raod near Zarkani area.

After receiving the information, he said, he went to Civil Hospital Daraban and found his brother dead and handcuffed.

Moreover, he informed the police that his brother had been missing for the last two days and they did not have any enmity with anyone.