Man's Legs Fractured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:07 PM

Man's legs fractured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two cars at Suburban Town of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Saturday.

According to rescuers, Muhammed Akhtar s/o Khan Muhammed, resident of Saeedi Adda and got injuries in his both legs when in the car he was travelling collided with another car coming opposite direction.

Later, the injured was shifted at THQ hospital forthwith by ambulance, rescuers said.

