Mansehra Bus Terminal Shooting, One Killed, Another Injured; Suspect Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead, and another was critically injured in a firing incident at Mansehra Bus Terminal police immediately responded to the crime scene and arrested one of the suspects along with the murder weapon.

The attack was reportedly motivated by an old enmity linked to a previous murder case.

According to police reports, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Mansehra Police Station, Lari Adda. The suspect, identified as Adil, son of Rehmatullah, a resident of Kotkay, along with an unidentified accomplice, opened indiscriminate fire inside a private bus service office.

The attack targeted Shehzad, son of Arif, a resident of Nilore, and Ansar, son of Muhammad Haroon, a resident of Attar Sheesha.

Shehzad succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Ansar was critically wounded. The assailants attempted to flee the scene after the shooting.

Following the orders of DPO Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, a police team led by SP City Resham Jahangir, DSP City Sajjad Khan, and SHO Lari Adda Asim Bukhari immediately launched an operation, successfully arresting the suspect, Adil, from within the bus terminal. The police also recovered the murder weapon used in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, citing an old feud as the motive. Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to arrest the second suspect involved in the incident. Further investigations are underway.

