Mansehra District Bar Election Schedule Announced

Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:29 PM

District Bar Association (DBA) Mansehra Saturday announced the schedule of election for the year 2021-22 would be held on 27 march, 2021

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Mansehra Saturday announced the schedule of election for the year 2021-22 would be held on 27 march, 2021.

According to the election schedule nomination papers can be filed till 17th March while objections on nomination papers would be accepted on 20th March.

Chairman Mhumaad Ayaz Khan advocate and four members board including Mian Muhammad Tasleem, Muhammad Azam Khan, Noor ul Ameen and Talat Javed Advocate has been notified which would conduct the bar election.

The president DBA election board told to the media elections would be conducted for president, vice president, general secretary, additional secretary, library secretary, secretary finance and fourteen executive members.

He further said that nomination papers can be filed during 13th to 17th March, on 18th March Primary list of candidate would be displayed, while on 20 injections on nomination papers would be entertained.

Ayaz Khan stated that after scrutiny of the papers on 22nd March 13, 2021, the final list of candidates would be displayed, bar projection meeting of the would be held on 25th March and elections of DBA would be held on 27th March from 9 am till 3 pm without any interruption.

