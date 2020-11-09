Mansehra education department advertises 792 vacant posts

Education department Manshera Monday advertised 792 vacant posts of male and female teachers

To tackle the shortage of male and female teaching staff in the district Mansehra education department has advertised all vacant posts where suitable candidates would be hired for the vacant posts on merit through NTS.

According to education department sources, the advertised posts were comprising 711 PTC, 30 CT, 4 DM, 13 PET, 14 Qari, 10 AT, 10 TT.

Candidates can submit their online application by the end of 23rd November.

More than half of vacant posts in district Mansehra belongs to female where for 448 posts, the education department has advertised the vacancies including 351 posts of PTC teachers, 37 CT, 4 CTIT, 11 DM, 8 PET, 8 Qari, 11 AT, 18 TT.