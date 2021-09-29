UrduPoint.com

Mansehra Police Arrest 16 Car Lifters, Recover 26 Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021

Mansehra police arrest 16 car lifters, recover 26 vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in Mansehra arrested 16 car lifters and recovered 26 stolen vehicles from their possession, DIG Hazara, Mir Wais Niaz told media persons on Wednesday.

He said the Mansehra district police arrested 16 members of three car lifter gangs.

The development took place after police succeeded in tracing the notorious gangs involved in vehicle theft in Mansehra, Battagram and Muzaffarabad.

He said 26 stolen vehicles were recovered from the arrested car lifters who belonged to Mansehra, Kohistan, Charsadda, Mohmand and Rawalpindi districts.

Special investigative teams were interrogating the arrested accused; the DIG said and added that further revelations were expected from these car lifters.

