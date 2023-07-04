Mansehra police arrest 24 wanted criminals, recover drugs

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Mansehra police arrested 24 wanted criminals during the month of June in different targeted operations, recovered the stolen money and seized illegal weapons and ammunition.

According to the details, Mansehra police successfully recovered a substantial amount of 4,570,000 rupees during their operations in June. Alongside this, one car and two motorcycles were also returned to their owners, providing a sense of relief to the victims.

During the crackdown against the transformer theft gang, police apprehended a gang involved in transformer theft, this criminal group was responsible for multiple thefts in the area. As a result of the operation, stolen transformers worth 380,000 rupees were recovered.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, a targeted operation against drug abuse was conducted throughout the district.

The police force raided multiple locations known for drug dealing, leading to the arrest of over 90 drug dealers and recovered of 135 kilograms of hashish, 5 kilograms of ice, 6 kilograms of heroin, and 93 liters of alcohol.

Mansehra Police also registered 188 cases against individuals found possessing firearms and seized a substantial number of arms and ammunition. The recovered arsenal included 225 pistols, 17 Kalashnikovs, 28 rifles, 22 shotguns, and 16,050 cartridges.

Police arrested 24 wanted criminals during various operations. These criminals were involved in serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder. Additionally, nine facilitators associated with these criminals were also apprehended.