Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrest 24 Wanted Criminals, Recover Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Mansehra police arrest 24 wanted criminals, recover drugs

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Mansehra police arrested 24 wanted criminals during the month of June in different targeted operations, recovered the stolen money and seized illegal weapons and ammunition.

According to the details, Mansehra police successfully recovered a substantial amount of 4,570,000 rupees during their operations in June. Alongside this, one car and two motorcycles were also returned to their owners, providing a sense of relief to the victims.

During the crackdown against the transformer theft gang, police apprehended a gang involved in transformer theft, this criminal group was responsible for multiple thefts in the area. As a result of the operation, stolen transformers worth 380,000 rupees were recovered.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, a targeted operation against drug abuse was conducted throughout the district.

The police force raided multiple locations known for drug dealing, leading to the arrest of over 90 drug dealers and recovered of 135 kilograms of hashish, 5 kilograms of ice, 6 kilograms of heroin, and 93 liters of alcohol.

Mansehra Police also registered 188 cases against individuals found possessing firearms and seized a substantial number of arms and ammunition. The recovered arsenal included 225 pistols, 17 Kalashnikovs, 28 rifles, 22 shotguns, and 16,050 cartridges.

Police arrested 24 wanted criminals during various operations. These criminals were involved in serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder. Additionally, nine facilitators associated with these criminals were also apprehended.

Related Topics

Murder Police Car Mansehra Money June Criminals Afridi Arsenal

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

12 minutes ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

27 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

58 minutes ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

1 hour ago
Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

1 hour ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

1 hour ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan