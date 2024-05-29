Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrest First Ever Female Drug Dealers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers

A female drug dealer on Wednesday has been arrested for the first time in the history of district Mansehra. The police also recovered 8.413 kilograms hashish, with 5.225 kilograms seized from the women and an additional 3 kilograms and 188 grams from their accomplice

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A female drug dealer on Wednesday has been arrested for the first time in the history of district Mansehra. The police also recovered 8.413 kilograms hashish, with 5.225 kilograms seized from the women and an additional 3 kilograms and 188 grams from their accomplice.

This significant arrest was a part of the ongoing "Drug-Free Mansehra" campaign, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur. The campaign aims to eradicate drug trafficking in the district and has seen substantial success with this latest operation.

The arrested women, identified as Fauzia, wife of Abdullah, Irshada, wife of Hanifullah and Baji Khana daughter of Ata Khel, all three hails from Peshawar.

They were apprehended on Bedra Road at Gujargali. Their accomplice, Muhammad Riyaz, son of Rahat Mian, a resident of Dasu currently residing in Chitti Dhairi, was also arrested.

Police recovered 3 kilograms and 188 grams of hashish from Riyaz on the spot. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur expressed his determination to rid the district of drugs, stating, "The district will breathe a sigh of relief once it is free from the scourge of drugs. We will continue our operations against these death merchants with unwavering dedication until the last drug supplier is eliminated."

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Drugs Road Wife Mansehra Women All From

Recent Stories

Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and ..

Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore

4 minutes ago
 Health authority advises preventive measures to av ..

Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus

5 minutes ago
 4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

5 minutes ago
 Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM

Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM

5 minutes ago
 KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholar ..

KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' chi ..

5 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand

Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand

5 minutes ago
 dead body found in Attock

Dead body found in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza sit ..

Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media

16 minutes ago
 Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilatera ..

Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b

16 minutes ago
 Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

16 minutes ago
 ISSI concludes MoU with Turkiye’s Yunus Emre Ens ..

ISSI concludes MoU with Turkiye’s Yunus Emre Enstitusu

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan