Mansehra Police Arrest First Ever Female Drug Dealers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
A female drug dealer on Wednesday has been arrested for the first time in the history of district Mansehra. The police also recovered 8.413 kilograms hashish, with 5.225 kilograms seized from the women and an additional 3 kilograms and 188 grams from their accomplice
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A female drug dealer on Wednesday has been arrested for the first time in the history of district Mansehra. The police also recovered 8.413 kilograms hashish, with 5.225 kilograms seized from the women and an additional 3 kilograms and 188 grams from their accomplice.
This significant arrest was a part of the ongoing "Drug-Free Mansehra" campaign, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur. The campaign aims to eradicate drug trafficking in the district and has seen substantial success with this latest operation.
The arrested women, identified as Fauzia, wife of Abdullah, Irshada, wife of Hanifullah and Baji Khana daughter of Ata Khel, all three hails from Peshawar.
They were apprehended on Bedra Road at Gujargali. Their accomplice, Muhammad Riyaz, son of Rahat Mian, a resident of Dasu currently residing in Chitti Dhairi, was also arrested.
Police recovered 3 kilograms and 188 grams of hashish from Riyaz on the spot. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.
DPO Shafiullah Gandapur expressed his determination to rid the district of drugs, stating, "The district will breathe a sigh of relief once it is free from the scourge of drugs. We will continue our operations against these death merchants with unwavering dedication until the last drug supplier is eliminated."
Recent Stories
Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore
Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI
Tennis: French Open results
Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' chi ..
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand
Dead body found in Attock
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media
Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington
ISSI concludes MoU with Turkiye’s Yunus Emre Enstitusu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI5 minutes ago
-
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' children5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand5 minutes ago
-
Dead body found in Attock5 minutes ago
-
ISSI concludes MoU with Turkiye’s Yunus Emre Enstitusu15 minutes ago
-
15 years on, call to probe Shopian double rape and murder by global body16 minutes ago
-
TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expansion23 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day27 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day27 minutes ago
-
Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climate change27 minutes ago
-
Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of jobs27 minutes ago
-
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists27 minutes ago