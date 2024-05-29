Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers

A female drug dealer on Wednesday has been arrested for the first time in the history of district Mansehra. The police also recovered 8.413 kilograms hashish, with 5.225 kilograms seized from the women and an additional 3 kilograms and 188 grams from their accomplice

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A female drug dealer on Wednesday has been arrested for the first time in the history of district Mansehra. The police also recovered 8.413 kilograms hashish, with 5.225 kilograms seized from the women and an additional 3 kilograms and 188 grams from their accomplice.

This significant arrest was a part of the ongoing "Drug-Free Mansehra" campaign, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur. The campaign aims to eradicate drug trafficking in the district and has seen substantial success with this latest operation.

The arrested women, identified as Fauzia, wife of Abdullah, Irshada, wife of Hanifullah and Baji Khana daughter of Ata Khel, all three hails from Peshawar.

They were apprehended on Bedra Road at Gujargali. Their accomplice, Muhammad Riyaz, son of Rahat Mian, a resident of Dasu currently residing in Chitti Dhairi, was also arrested.

Police recovered 3 kilograms and 188 grams of hashish from Riyaz on the spot. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur expressed his determination to rid the district of drugs, stating, "The district will breathe a sigh of relief once it is free from the scourge of drugs. We will continue our operations against these death merchants with unwavering dedication until the last drug supplier is eliminated."