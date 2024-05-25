Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrest Robber After Exchange Of Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Mansehra police arrest robber after exchange of fire

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Mansehra police on Saturday arrested a robber after an exchange of fire in an area of Sadar Police Station Mansehra and a group of robbers.

According to police sources, one robber identified as Alam Khan resident of Chilas, was arrested in an injured condition.

Following Alam Khan's identification, police have launched raids to apprehend other members of the gang.

The robbers are reportedly from Chilas and are believed to be hiding in the vicinity of Dodhiyal.

Police have urged the residents to thoroughly vet non-local individuals before renting out houses and other residential spaces to ensure safety. Sadar Police Station, along with Shinkiari Police, is continuing operations to arrest the remaining fugitives.

According to police sources, the arrested suspect has confessed to multiple crimes.

