Mansehra police arrest seven gamblers

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Following the strict directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, Lari Adda Police here on Wednesday raided a gambling den near Abbasi Chowk and arrested seven individuals involved in gambling.

The police recovered Rs.

50,000 in cash and nine mobile phones during the raid. According to police sources, legal action is being taken not only against the gamblers but also against those providing venues for such illegal activities.

The premises used for gambling will be sealed as per law. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.