- Home
- Pakistan
- Mansehra police arrest suspect in vehicle parts theft case, recover stolen items and getaway vehicle
Mansehra Police Arrest Suspect In Vehicle Parts Theft Case, Recover Stolen Items And Getaway Vehicle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Mansehra Police on Thursday have arrested a suspect involved in stealing vehicle parts, recovering stolen goods and the vehicle used in the crime. The operation was carried out on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, as part of an ongoing district-wide crackdown against criminal elements.
Under the supervision of SP City Resham Jahangir and DSP City Javed Khan, SHO Faisal Khalil of Lari Adda Police Station led the operation. The suspect, identified as Kashif alias Kashi, son of Muhammad Tariq and a resident of Tali De Kassi Jalu, was apprehended during a targeted raid.
According to police officials, the accused was involved in breaking into a shop under the cover of darkness and stealing vehicle parts, including an engine, gearbox, and other components of a Toyota GLI.
The police also seized the vehicle used during the commission of the crime.
A formal case has been registered, and the scope of the investigation has been widened to identify potential accomplices and other related incidents.
DPO Shafiullah Gandapur lauded the efforts of the police team, stating that the safety of citizens and the protection of their property remains the top priority of Mansehra Police. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to continuing operations against criminal networks under a strict zero-tolerance policy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan holds trials at NUML to promote inclusion through sports5 minutes ago
-
District admin reaffirms commitment to supporting survivors of SGBV5 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest suspect in vehicle parts theft case, recover stolen items and getaway vehicle5 minutes ago
-
KMU Organizes Enthusiastic Celebration of International Nurses Day5 minutes ago
-
FSC students buckle under pressure in south Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi takes oath5 minutes ago
-
Progress on development schemes reviewed in meeting15 minutes ago
-
8 mln women gain mobile internet access in Pakistan in 2024: Report15 minutes ago
-
Youth advocates urge significant measures to decrease tobacco consumption15 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s online workshops for BS and B.Ed programs to begin from May 1915 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes US' decision to lift sanctions on Syria25 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari slams PTI, praises Maryam Nawaz’s wartime leadership25 minutes ago