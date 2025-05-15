Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrest Suspect In Vehicle Parts Theft Case, Recover Stolen Items And Getaway Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Mansehra police arrest suspect in vehicle parts theft case, recover stolen items and getaway vehicle

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Mansehra Police on Thursday have arrested a suspect involved in stealing vehicle parts, recovering stolen goods and the vehicle used in the crime. The operation was carried out on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, as part of an ongoing district-wide crackdown against criminal elements.

Under the supervision of SP City Resham Jahangir and DSP City Javed Khan, SHO Faisal Khalil of Lari Adda Police Station led the operation. The suspect, identified as Kashif alias Kashi, son of Muhammad Tariq and a resident of Tali De Kassi Jalu, was apprehended during a targeted raid.

According to police officials, the accused was involved in breaking into a shop under the cover of darkness and stealing vehicle parts, including an engine, gearbox, and other components of a Toyota GLI.

The police also seized the vehicle used during the commission of the crime.

A formal case has been registered, and the scope of the investigation has been widened to identify potential accomplices and other related incidents.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur lauded the efforts of the police team, stating that the safety of citizens and the protection of their property remains the top priority of Mansehra Police. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to continuing operations against criminal networks under a strict zero-tolerance policy.

