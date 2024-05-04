Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrest Suspects Responsible For Killing Of Officer Within 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Mansehra Police arrest suspects responsible for killing of officer within 24 hours

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) In a commendable display of efficiency, Manshera Police Saturday apprehended the killers of police officer at the Baidrah Interchange Hazara Motorway Mansehra within 24 hours.

In the incident Senior Traffic Officer (T.O.) Amir Khan lost life in the line of duty while Constable Naveed sustained injuries.

The arrested suspected were identified as Khalid and Naveed sons of Islamuddin residents of Peshawar currently residing in Baidrah, along with their facilitator Qaisar Khurshid, son of Khurshid and another resident of Baidrah.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, directed District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiqullah Gandapur to take immediate action to apprehend the suspects.

Under the directives of DPO, Manshera Police established checkpoints throughout the district, coordinated with officers from neighboring districts, and formed specialized teams to trace and arrest the suspects immediately.

Within hours, the police successfully located and arrested both suspects and their facilitator. Additionally, weapons and the vehicle used in the attack were seized by the police. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan commended the swift action taken by the police, acknowledging their dedication and efficiency in apprehending the suspects. Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur announced commendatory certificates for the police officers and personnel involved in the operation.

