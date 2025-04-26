Mansehra Police Arrested Fake Lady Constable From Balakot
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Mansehra Police on Sunday arrested a woman impersonating a lady constable in the Balakot area and registered a case against her. The accused was found in possession of fake police service cards and a police uniform, which she used to intimidate and influence others.
According to police sources, a resident of Garlaat reported to the Balakot Police Station that a woman, identified as the wife of Faizan from Boi, had been falsely claiming to be a police officer. The complainant stated that the accused frequently engaged in arguments, displayed aggressive behavior, and issued threats while wearing a police uniform and carrying forged service cards.
Following the report, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur took immediate notice and ordered swift action.
Acting on his instructions, SHO Balakot Police Station Fahad Shah launched an operation and successfully apprehended the suspect. During interrogation, two fake police ID cards and a uniform were recovered from her possession.
Police said the accused had been using her false identity to harass and pressure individuals in the area. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of her activities.
DPO Gandapur urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious individuals posing as law enforcement officers. He assured that strict and timely action would be taken against such fraudulent elements to ensure public safety.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM determines to overhauled every sector of state52 seconds ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Kashmir, heat wave likely in plains55 seconds ago
-
DC directs schools to ensure provisions for heatwave56 seconds ago
-
Chiniot business community protest Israeli atrocities in Gaza59 seconds ago
-
Mansehra police arrested fake lady constable from Balakot1 minute ago
-
Shooting incident occurred during wedding celebration in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals, arrest proclaimed offenders1 minute ago
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding11 minutes ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims11 minutes ago
-
AJK Civil Society takes to street agitation against Indian Indus River Treaty suspension11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders monitoring of development projects11 minutes ago
-
Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast11 minutes ago