Mansehra Police Arrested Fake Lady Constable From Balakot

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Mansehra Police on Sunday arrested a woman impersonating a lady constable in the Balakot area and registered a case against her. The accused was found in possession of fake police service cards and a police uniform, which she used to intimidate and influence others.

According to police sources, a resident of Garlaat reported to the Balakot Police Station that a woman, identified as the wife of Faizan from Boi, had been falsely claiming to be a police officer. The complainant stated that the accused frequently engaged in arguments, displayed aggressive behavior, and issued threats while wearing a police uniform and carrying forged service cards.

Following the report, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur took immediate notice and ordered swift action.

Acting on his instructions, SHO Balakot Police Station Fahad Shah launched an operation and successfully apprehended the suspect. During interrogation, two fake police ID cards and a uniform were recovered from her possession.

Police said the accused had been using her false identity to harass and pressure individuals in the area. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of her activities.

DPO Gandapur urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious individuals posing as law enforcement officers. He assured that strict and timely action would be taken against such fraudulent elements to ensure public safety.

