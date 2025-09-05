Mansehra Police arrested murder suspect within hours

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Police arrested a nominated suspect within hours after a young man was shot dead in Mohalla Neelan, City Police Station jurisdiction.

According to details, complainant Waleed Ahmed reported to police at 11:30 a.m. that he had gone to his pharmacy shop in the morning while his mother left for work at a hospital, leaving his brother, the victim Muneeb Ahmed (17/18), alone at home.

At around 9:30 a.m., his mother called to inform him that Muneeb was neither answering her calls nor had he reached his shop. When Waleed went home to inquire, he found his brother lying on a cot, drenched in blood.

He told police that some time ago, Muneeb had eloped with the daughter of Asim son of Aslam, a resident of Dandi Mohalla Khanbahadur. After three to four days, Muneeb had returned home while the girl was sent to Darul Aman. The complainant alleged that due to this enmity, Asim along with another unidentified person killed his brother.

On Waleed’s report, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and launched an investigation. Within a few hours, City Police succeeded in arresting the nominated accused, Asim son of Aslam, while further investigation is underway.