Mansehra Police Arrested Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Mansehra Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in murder and other heinous crimes in District Hafizabad, Punjab.
According to police sources, the accused had been living in the jurisdiction of Kaghan Police Station on a fake identity card for some time.
Acting on suspicion, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, directed DSP Paras Sadaqat Nisar and SHO Kaghan Raja Sajid to take action. A police team, under their supervision, conducted a successful operation and apprehended the accused.
Police further stated that modern technical means were used to trace the suspect’s data. Following his arrest, the Punjab police were informed, and further legal proceedings are underway.
