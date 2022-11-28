Mansehra police arrests 8-member car lifting gang and recovers 11 stolen motorcycles

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Mansehra police during a massive operation against car lifters busted a gang of eight members involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft and other major crimes in the district. The Additional SP Mansehra Arif Javed disclosed this while addressing a press conference at his office.

While giving the details of the recovered items, Additional SP said that 11 motorcycles, mobile phones, and jewelry, etc. that were stolen from the different parts of Mansehra city were recovered from the accused and today they would be produced in court for physical remand.

He said that in addition to recovering 11 stolen motorcycles from different areas of the district, goods and cash, and other stolen items were recovered by the thieves those have broken the locks of shops from different places in city areas while motorcycles theft took place in Mansehra city and surrounding areas.

Additional SP Mansehra Arif Javed said that the gang members used to steal motorcycles in front of mosques during prayer times. In order to stop the incidents of motorcycle theft and to trace the unknown suspects, DPO Mansehra Irfan Tariq started the process of strict checking on the entrances and exits of the entire district and by starting a series of additional blockades and general hold-up of those entering and leaving the district, he added.

Arif Javed said that every departing person and vehicle/motorcycle was checked, apart from this, DPO Mansehra Irfan Tariq also formed a special team to trace and arrest the accused as soon as possible and to recover the stolen motorcycle and other items, through the tireless day and night efforts and using modern technical methods, teams not only traced the unknown accused but also recovered the stolen motorcycle and items from the looted shops.

He said that the gang members were identified as Ahmed0 son of Gul Muhammad, resident of Kaliyal, Khalid son of Noorzaman resident of Mahandri, Mubasher son of Muhammad Niaz resident of Pakhwal, Jan Sher son of Hasan Din resident of Jalu, Shakir son of Mohammad Anwar resident of Khowari, Fayaz son of Gul resident of Khanpur Shankyari, Rehman and Mahmood son of Yasir from Peshawar were involved.