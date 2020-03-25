UrduPoint.com
Mansehra Police Arrests 9 For Violating Section 144

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:46 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Manshera police Wednesday arrested 6 hotel owners and 3 shopkeepers for violating section 144 which was imposed by the provincial government against the protection of Coronavirus.

Mansehra police spokesperson told the media that till 29th March provincial government has decided a complete lockdown against the protection of coronavirus while police were utilizing all of its resources for the implementation of section 144.

It was further informed that at different 42 places of district Mansehra through awareness campaign we have awake 1233 people about the precautionary measures of coronavirus.

In district Manshera there are 521 hotels, 16 marriage halls, 440 barber shops, 45 beauty parlour, 9 parks, 16 tourists spots, 13 entry, and exit points, 14 playing grounds, 38 bus stands, 2593 government and private schools, 41 hostels, 41728 shops those have completely shut down after the provincial government ban under section 144.

District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Sadiq Baluch directed police to enforce a government ban on gathering and socialization to prevent people from coronavirus outbreak.

