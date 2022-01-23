Mansehra police arrests most wanted outlaw

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Mansehra police on Sunday arrested a most wanted outlaw Syed Sheeraz Shah involved in robbery, kidnapping, rape and theft cases and recovered from him arms and ammunition.

According to the police sources, Sheeraz Shah son of Taj Shah, resident of Chappar Paien Battal was involved in many heinous crimes and was a threat to the masses.

During the year 2019, a case was registered against the accused Sheeraz Shah who booked a Taxi from the district Battagram when he reached the area of Battal police station he looted 50000 rupees from the taxi driver and fled away successfully after committing the crime.

Police also registered cases of kidnapping and rape against him during the year 2020 while the accused Sheeraz Shah was also wanted to Punjab police in an armed robbery case where he robbed a house in the area of Raheem Yar Khan and looted 22 Tola gold, 6 lakh rupees cash and others worth 4 million rupees.

On the directions of the District Police Officer (DPO), Mansehra Battal police formed an investigation team to arrest the accused involved in heinous crimes and during a search and strike operation, the accused Sheeraz Shah was arrested.