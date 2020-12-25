Mansehra police arrests rape accused

Darband police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in rape of a girl when the video of rape went viral on social media

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Darband police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in rape of a girl when the video of rape went viral on social media. T he trader who not only raped the girl but also tortured her with a cigarette filmed it and uploaded the video on social media.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sadiq Baluch while talking to the media after the arrest of the accused said that the two ladies in the rape video must become plaintiff for registration of the case, as the both are not present at the moment and police have arrested the accused, now it's necessary to register the FIR.

Station House Officer (SHO) Darband Police Station has lodged the report as the petitioner.

He said that later both ladies can record their statement of 164 before the court and can become the plaintiff of the case.

"We have concrete evidence of rape video and would also collect other evidence during the investigation of the case, police have amicably performed their duty and arrested the accused within no time and started its investigation, if we found anybody else involved in the rape we would arrest him," Sadiq Baluch added.

"We would not leave any flaw during the investigation of the case. We are seriously probing the case. My presence along with other police officers is the proof of commitment to bringing the accused before the court ," DPO said.