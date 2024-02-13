Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrests Three-member Car Lifting Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Mansehra police arrests three-member car lifting gang

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Mansehra police on Tuesday busted a three-member inter-district car lifting gang and recovered a Suzuki Carry along with other items worth millions of rupees.

Addressing a press conference, Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Khan of Saddar Police Station informed media that the three accused involved in the car lifting operation had booked a Suzuki Carry with registration number 5602 from Abbottabad to Mansehra. Upon reaching their destination, two car lifters, Khursheed, son of Abdul Hameed, and Ishfaq, son of Khan Bahadur, both residents of Chamhatti Abbottabad, overpowered the driver and abandoned him in a nearby forest.

Under the supervision of visional Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi, the Mansehra police, and the Anti Car Lifting Cell, employing modern scientific technology, successfully traced the inter-district car lifting gang and apprehended two of the accused.

Subsequently, based on information provided by the arrested individuals, the police also detained the third suspect, Waheed, son of Saeed who was resident of Lassan Nawab in Mansehra.

During the operation, the police managed to recover stolen vehicles along with other stolen items.

