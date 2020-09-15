Mansehra police booked a car, motorcycle lifter gangs

Mansehra police Tuesday booked an eight-members inter-provincial car lifter gang who hires vehicles from various rent a car service from Rawalpindi Islamabad and other districts and later snatched them

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Mansehra police Tuesday booked an eight-members inter-provincial car lifter gang who hires vehicles from various rent a car service from Rawalpindi Islamabad and other districts and later snatched them.

In a press statement, the Manshera police said the car lifter gang with the help of their crime partners snatched vehicles that were hired from rent a car service, they also snatched mobile and cash on gunpoint.

It was revealed that during the last two months, the car lifting gang also snatched many cars in the areas of Khaki, City, Shankiyari and Oghi police stations.

Mansehra District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Baluch after receiving many complaints formed an investigation team comprising SHO City police station, SHO Khaki police station, In-charge Anti Car Lifting Cell ASI Jannisar Khan, and members from the investigation wing which has tracked the car lifting gang using the modern techniques.

The investigation team arrested eight-members of the gang included Saeed son of Irfan resident of Chakrialy, Sajjad Ahmed son of Akbar resident of Mari Khankhail, Ghafoor son of Muhammad Younas resident of Muzafar Abad, Shakeel son of Anwar resident of Mansehra, Shah son of Mahmood Shah resident of Khati, Saqib Shah son of Fareed Shah resident of Khati, Yasir son of Riasat resident of Malyar and Jafar son of Badri Zaman resident of Manshera.

Police also recovered six vehicles including Toyota GLI No. LZY-5000, Suzuki Cultus No. LEA-4098, Alto Mehran car No. ADJ-679, VXR car No. LEC-5247 and Mehran car No. RIC-618.

Another investigation team of Manshera police also booked a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered eight motorcycles which were stolen from the parking of King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra during last one month.

Police arrested motorcycle lifter Irfan son of Imran resident of Chuntran Manshera and recovered 8 motorcycles including one Unique CDI-70, two Hero CDI-70, two Honda 125, three CDI-70.