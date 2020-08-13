UrduPoint.com
Mansehra Police Booked Car Lifter, Fraudulent Gang Leader

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mansehra police booked car lifter, fraudulent gang leader

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Mansehra police Thursday booked a car lifter and a gang leader who uses social media for motorcycle snatching.

SP headquarters Manshera Jameel Akhtar disclosed this in a press conference along with recovered motorcycles and vehicles.

He further said that District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sadiq Baluch after receiving many complaints formed an investigation team comprising SHO City police station Muhammad Javed Khan, In-charge Anti Car Lifting Cell ASI Jannisar Khan and members from investigation wing which has tracked the car lifting gang using modern techniques.

Jameel Akhtar stated that the team arrested the leader of fraudulent gang Salahuddin Malik, son of Aurangzeb resident of Abbottabad, during 2018 to 20 police has already registered 9 cases of frauds against the gang leader.

During the investigation the accused confessed before the Mansehra police while 30 motorcycles and two cars were also recovered on the identification of the place, it is expected that more vehicles and motorcycles would be recovered after completion of the investigation, adding the SP headquarters said.

It was also disclosed by the Jameel Akthar that the accused besides cheating people and snatching the motorcycles of the people in district Abbottabad but also in Haripur, Manshera and Rawalpindi and where he was also wanted to the police.

Giving the details of a car lifting gang which was traced by a Suzuki High roof No. ABE-986 lifted from Ghazikot Manshera the lifter caught red-handed by the police while a police party is searching his partners in crime.

