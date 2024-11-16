Mansehra Police crack blind murder case, arrest suspect within hours

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) In a swift and efficient operation, Mansehra police Saturday resolved a blind murder case within hours, arresting the suspect and recovering the murder weapon.

The case emerged when the body of a young man, Nauman 23 years old son of Kala Khan, a resident of Jareed currently residing in Ghazikot, Mansehra, was discovered in the Chamhoori area under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station.

DPO Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, formed a special investigation team led by DSP City Sajjad Khan, instructing them to apprehend the perpetrator without delay.

Following the registration of an FIR based on the victim’s father's complaint, the investigation began in earnest.

The special team comprising SHO City, In-Charge Township Police Checkpost, DSB, QRF team, and the Technical Branch conducted district-wide search operations.

Utilizing advanced technical methods and all available resources, the team quickly identified and arrested the suspect. The accused, Faizan, son of Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Jareed, was apprehended within a few hours. Police also recovered the murder weapon, a 30-bore pistol, from his possession. Initial investigations revealed the motive to be a family dispute over a relationship.