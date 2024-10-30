Open Menu

Mansehra Police Crack Down On Aerial Firing In Lassaan Nawab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Mansehra police crack down on aerial firing in Lassaan Nawab

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lassaan Nawab police station on Wednesday have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in aerial firing during a wedding celebration.

The incident was highlighted when a video of the firing was uploaded to social media, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gundapur issued orders for a thorough investigation and enforcement against the perpetrators.

In response, SHO Muhammad Anwar Awan led a successful operation that resulted in the arrest of Jehanzeb Khan, son of Aurangzeb Khan, a resident of Adda Pulsala Lassaan Nawab. Police recovered one pistol and 20 cartridges from the suspect.

DPO Gundapur emphasized that aerial firing poses a serious threat to public safety and can result in tragic loss of life. He reaffirmed the police department's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy toward such illegal activities, ensuring the safety of the community.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Social Media Marriage Mansehra From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

15 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

15 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

15 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan