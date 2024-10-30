Mansehra Police Crack Down On Aerial Firing In Lassaan Nawab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lassaan Nawab police station on Wednesday have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in aerial firing during a wedding celebration.
The incident was highlighted when a video of the firing was uploaded to social media, prompting immediate action from local authorities.
DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gundapur issued orders for a thorough investigation and enforcement against the perpetrators.
In response, SHO Muhammad Anwar Awan led a successful operation that resulted in the arrest of Jehanzeb Khan, son of Aurangzeb Khan, a resident of Adda Pulsala Lassaan Nawab. Police recovered one pistol and 20 cartridges from the suspect.
DPO Gundapur emphasized that aerial firing poses a serious threat to public safety and can result in tragic loss of life. He reaffirmed the police department's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy toward such illegal activities, ensuring the safety of the community.
